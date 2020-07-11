Week On Our Streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming Works/Delays

Resurfacing on Barton St

Barton St will be closed from Bryce St to London St from 7pm Monday 13 July to 6am Tuesday 14 July to allow for resurfacing work. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Lane closure at the London St/Anglesea St intersection

To allow for the installation of a digital billboard, a south-bound lane on Anglesea St and the west-bound lane on London St will be closed from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday 14 July at the Angelsea St/London St intersection. Pedestrian and cycle access will still be maintained. Traffic management will be in place.

Ongoing Works

Pedestrian and cycle safety improvements on River Rd

Construction of a new footpath and cycle-related safety improvements on River Rd, near the Clarkin Rd intersection, started on Wednesday 24 June. The works will take approximately seven weeks to complete, weather permitting. The safety improvement works include better street lighting, tree removal, installation of cycle lane separators, two new refuge islands and road marking. Minor delays can be expected.

Rotokauri Transport Hub

As part of the ongoing work for the transport hub, we are currently doing road works at the northern end of Tasman Rd, between Te Kowhai Rd East and Chalmers Rd. This work includes night work to complete road surfacing from Wednesday 3 June to Sunday 19 July. Stop/go traffic management will be in place during this time.

Dixon Rd closure for drainage work

Dixon Rd remains closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.

Ring Road Wairere Dr extension works continue

The closure of one of the south-bound lanes on Cobham Dr, from the Galloway St roundabout to Howell Ave, remains in place to allow for the construction of the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. This lane closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

