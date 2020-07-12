Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Capital Coast Awards Of Excellence Winners Announced

Sunday, 12 July 2020, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Capital Coast Surf Life Saving clubs has marked a successful Surf Lifeguarding season and year of achievements with their Awards of Excellence.

The awards acknowledge the work of the volunteers at surf lifesaving clubs at Palmerston North, Riversdale, Foxton, Levin/Waitarere, Otaki, Paekakariki, Titahi Bay, Maranui, Lyall Bay and Worser Bay.

Central Region manager Charlie Cordwell says the awards recognise the important contribution so many lifeguards make towards keeping our beaches safe.

“It is wonderful that we can recognise some of those who have made a particular contribution but it’s just as important to remember that supporting them are clubs full of volunteers who give up their time to keep the public safe.”

Central Region Lifesaving Manager Jackson Edwards says overall the clubs have had a “successful lifeguarding season”.

“Our lifeguards completed 24 rescues, 124 first aid incidents, 11 searches, 205 patient assists and 17,209 people were involved in 5,410 preventative actions.

“Amongst numerous qualifications, Capital Coast was thrilled to qualify 57 new IRB crewmen and 17 new IRB drivers, which is a fantastic achievement,” Jackson says.

Among those being recognised at the Capital Coast Awards of Excellence is Callum McKenzie from Foxton Surf Life Saving Club. He has been named Lifeguard of the year in recognition of his many contributions to the club.

As Patrol Captain, Head IRB Instructor, Lifeguard Instructor and Head of First Aid he displays respect to all clubbies while maintaining a professional and positive attitude.

He has contributed to Capital Coast as a Patrol Auditor and volunteered as an Event Guard at regional and national events.

“His time and effort is hugely appreciated,” Jackson says.

Worser Bay Life Saving Club’s Dave Wells plays a significant role as Chairman and clubbie and has been named Volunteer of the Year.

He facilitated a successful IRB programme, investing time into each volunteer Surf Lifeguard.

Dave is also an avid patroller, contributing his knowledge and skill to not only his club, but other clubs in the Capital Coast.

“He has fantastic leadership, communication and radiates a positive club culture,” Jackson says.

Central Region Sports Manager Troy Greenem says Lifesaving Sport in the Capital Coast had a “fantastic” season with clubs competing well in all National and Regional events.

Lyall Bay, Titahi Bay, Otaki and Paekakariki clubs placed within the top 15 at the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020.

Titahi Bay, Lyall Bay and Paekakariki placed within top 18 at Oceans 20.

Troy says Capital Coast is also celebrating the success of the Titahi Bay Open Women Boat crew who represented New Zealand at the Trans-Tasman Challenge in Mollymock, Australia.

Nine clubs fought hard over the season to take out the Whitehorse Trophy for the top sporting club with Lyall Bay coming out on top with 335 points. Maranui gained 293 points and Titahi Bay 273 points.

Official of the year, Anna Harding, was praised by Cordwell for her passion and dedication.

“Anna has dedicated a lot of time to officiating this season, she is passionate about officiating and has attended every Carnival that time has permitted.

“For a 17-year-old this is a fantastic commitment and is a testament to her commitment to furthering Surf Life Saving Sport.”

U19 Sportsperson of the Year is Luther Maxwell from Otaki Surf Lifesaving Club.

Luther has continuously achieved exceptional results on the national stage while proudly representing his club and region. At the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020 he picked up one gold medal, two silvers and two bronze medals.

“A huge congratulations to Luther after another fantastic season,” Troy Greenem says.

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

Capital Coast Awards of Excellence 2020 Winners

U19 Lifeguard of the Year

Olivia Harding – Foxton Surf Life Saving Club

Lifeguard of the Year

Callum McKenzie – Foxton Surf Life Saving Club

Instructor of the Year

Georgina Tagg – Worser Bay Life Saving Club

U19 Sportsperson of the Year

Luther Maxwell – Otaki Surf Lifesaving Club

Sports Team of the Year

Maranui U19 Male Pool Rescue Team - Max Reid, Neo-Tama Hargreaves, Che Pulepule and Lucan Spiers.

Coach of the Year

Walter Maxwell – Otaki Surf Lifesaving Club

Surf Official of the Year

Anna Harding – Foxton Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer of the Year

Dave Wells – Worser Bay Life Saving Club

Innovation of the Year

Lyall Bay Surf Life Saving Club

White Horse Trophy

Lyall Bay Surf Life Saving Club

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Todd Muller Needs To Own The Privacy Leak Scandal


Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>
 

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:


Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 