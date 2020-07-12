Capital Coast Awards Of Excellence Winners Announced

Capital Coast Surf Life Saving clubs has marked a successful Surf Lifeguarding season and year of achievements with their Awards of Excellence.

The awards acknowledge the work of the volunteers at surf lifesaving clubs at Palmerston North, Riversdale, Foxton, Levin/Waitarere, Otaki, Paekakariki, Titahi Bay, Maranui, Lyall Bay and Worser Bay.

Central Region manager Charlie Cordwell says the awards recognise the important contribution so many lifeguards make towards keeping our beaches safe.

“It is wonderful that we can recognise some of those who have made a particular contribution but it’s just as important to remember that supporting them are clubs full of volunteers who give up their time to keep the public safe.”

Central Region Lifesaving Manager Jackson Edwards says overall the clubs have had a “successful lifeguarding season”.

“Our lifeguards completed 24 rescues, 124 first aid incidents, 11 searches, 205 patient assists and 17,209 people were involved in 5,410 preventative actions.

“Amongst numerous qualifications, Capital Coast was thrilled to qualify 57 new IRB crewmen and 17 new IRB drivers, which is a fantastic achievement,” Jackson says.

Among those being recognised at the Capital Coast Awards of Excellence is Callum McKenzie from Foxton Surf Life Saving Club. He has been named Lifeguard of the year in recognition of his many contributions to the club.

As Patrol Captain, Head IRB Instructor, Lifeguard Instructor and Head of First Aid he displays respect to all clubbies while maintaining a professional and positive attitude.

He has contributed to Capital Coast as a Patrol Auditor and volunteered as an Event Guard at regional and national events.

“His time and effort is hugely appreciated,” Jackson says.

Worser Bay Life Saving Club’s Dave Wells plays a significant role as Chairman and clubbie and has been named Volunteer of the Year.

He facilitated a successful IRB programme, investing time into each volunteer Surf Lifeguard.

Dave is also an avid patroller, contributing his knowledge and skill to not only his club, but other clubs in the Capital Coast.

“He has fantastic leadership, communication and radiates a positive club culture,” Jackson says.

Central Region Sports Manager Troy Greenem says Lifesaving Sport in the Capital Coast had a “fantastic” season with clubs competing well in all National and Regional events.

Lyall Bay, Titahi Bay, Otaki and Paekakariki clubs placed within the top 15 at the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020.

Titahi Bay, Lyall Bay and Paekakariki placed within top 18 at Oceans 20.

Troy says Capital Coast is also celebrating the success of the Titahi Bay Open Women Boat crew who represented New Zealand at the Trans-Tasman Challenge in Mollymock, Australia.

Nine clubs fought hard over the season to take out the Whitehorse Trophy for the top sporting club with Lyall Bay coming out on top with 335 points. Maranui gained 293 points and Titahi Bay 273 points.

Official of the year, Anna Harding, was praised by Cordwell for her passion and dedication.

“Anna has dedicated a lot of time to officiating this season, she is passionate about officiating and has attended every Carnival that time has permitted.

“For a 17-year-old this is a fantastic commitment and is a testament to her commitment to furthering Surf Life Saving Sport.”

U19 Sportsperson of the Year is Luther Maxwell from Otaki Surf Lifesaving Club.

Luther has continuously achieved exceptional results on the national stage while proudly representing his club and region. At the TSB Nationals Surf Life Saving Championships 2020 he picked up one gold medal, two silvers and two bronze medals.

“A huge congratulations to Luther after another fantastic season,” Troy Greenem says.

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

Capital Coast Awards of Excellence 2020 Winners

U19 Lifeguard of the Year

Olivia Harding – Foxton Surf Life Saving Club

Lifeguard of the Year

Callum McKenzie – Foxton Surf Life Saving Club

Instructor of the Year

Georgina Tagg – Worser Bay Life Saving Club

U19 Sportsperson of the Year

Luther Maxwell – Otaki Surf Lifesaving Club

Sports Team of the Year

Maranui U19 Male Pool Rescue Team - Max Reid, Neo-Tama Hargreaves, Che Pulepule and Lucan Spiers.

Coach of the Year

Walter Maxwell – Otaki Surf Lifesaving Club

Surf Official of the Year

Anna Harding – Foxton Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer of the Year

Dave Wells – Worser Bay Life Saving Club

Innovation of the Year

Lyall Bay Surf Life Saving Club

White Horse Trophy

Lyall Bay Surf Life Saving Club

