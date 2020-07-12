Southbound Lane Is Closed - Serious Crash On Queens Drive In Waikiwi, Invercargill - Southern
Sunday, 12 July 2020, 10:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Queens Drive in Waikiwi, Invercargill.
The crash
involving a vehicle and a cyclist was reported around
5pm.
Early reports indicate one person has sustained
serious injuries.
The southbound lane is closed and
diversion is in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area, if
possible.
