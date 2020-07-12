Search For Fisherman, Glenorchy
Sunday, 12 July 2020, 10:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Around 3.20pm, Queenstown police were alerted to an
overdue fisherman in Glenorchy.
The person who went
fishing in the afternoon in Lake Wakatipu near Benmore Place
was reported missing by their friend who was fishing a short
distance from them.
The person was reported to have
been fishing near the shore before they went
missing.
Police have started a search and rescue
operation supported by local resources to find the missing
man.
Further updates will be issued as more
information becomes
available.
