Road Closed & Diversions In Place - Serious Crash On Beach Road In Pahurehure, Auckland
Sunday, 12 July 2020, 11:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Beach Road in Pahurehure, Auckland.
The three-vehicle
crash was reported around 9.10pm.
Initial reports
indicate one person has sustained serious
injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
