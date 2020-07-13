Watercare Drought Update: 13 July
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|0 mm
|34.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|1.5mm
|48.5mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|57.4%
|Yesterday:
|57.3%
|Normal for this time of year:
|80.7%
Water consumption:
|Target for July 2020:
|409 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|385 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|394 million litres
See the weekly water supply update