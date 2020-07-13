Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan Ahead For The Western Line Closure From Friday To Sunday

Monday, 13 July 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Western Line train customers are reminded to start planning their journey for this Friday 17 July, as important rail work means a full three-day closure.

From 8pm on Thursday 16 July through to end of service Sunday 19 July, trains will not be running between Britomart and Swanson on the Western Line. Rail replacement buses will be operating.

It’s expected that up to 14,000 passengers could be affected on the Friday.

The Link Alliance, which has the main stations and tunnels contract for the City Rail Link project, says the closure is necessary to allow sufficient time for the installation of new track infrastructure at Mt Eden.

“Mt Eden is where CRL connects with the Western Line – it’s a massive undertaking that will make a huge difference to travel around the city,” says Dale Burtenshaw, Deputy Project Director for the Link Alliance. “Regrettably we can’t avoid the closure and we hope people will understand that the new track and signalling will, long term, allow commuter services to continue to run safely while we get on with our work safely.”

Customers who use the Western Line should consider flexible working arrangements or other ways to move about the city. Active modes such as walking, scooters or cycling are a great option to use as part of the journey into and out of the city centre. For example, the Northwestern cycle way is great commuting alternative for people on bikes.

“We’ve worked closely with City Rail Link and KiwiRail to choose the least disruptive time. With no more long weekends until later in the year, we chose these dates as we’re still in the school holidays and university students are not yet back in the city,” says Stacey van der Putten, AT’s Group Manager of Metro Services.

“If you’re affected by the closure, you could look at using some of our regular bus routes near the train stations. They’re frequent and go directly to many places such as Wynyard Quarter, Britomart and Queen St.”

For example, customers who get on at Kingsland Station should look at taking the 20 or 22 bus routes to get into the city centre. Customers who get on at New Lynn can travel on the 18 bus, which departs every six minutes towards the city.

Mt Eden Station closure

The Western Line work comes after the closure of Mt Eden train station last weekend. The closure will last four years as part of the City Rail Link project.

During this time, the new frequent 64 bus route will be available for free for customers.

Buses on the 64 run every 15 minutes between 7am to 7pm every day, connecting Kingsland, Mt Eden and Newmarket. Outside of those hours, there will be buses running at a lower frequency but are designed to the connect to the Western Line train services.

The CRL is a significant project contributing to Auckland's future growth. When completed in 2024, it will give Aucklanders access to more trains and faster journeys in and out of central Auckland.

Mt Eden's station construction footprint is extensive. It includes the relocation and large-scale redevelopment of the station, launching the project's Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), removing dirt from the TBM's excavations, constructing new overbridges and connecting the CRL tunnels with the Western Line rail corridor.

For more information on bus replacement timetables and alternative bus stops, please visit: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/buses-replace-some-trains-july/

Customers can find AT’s online journey planner here: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/#!/journey-planner

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Todd Muller Needs To Own The Privacy Leak Scandal


Whenever a political scandal breaks, party leaders have two basic options. They can confess to being in boots and all, and try to brazen it out : nothing to see here, move on. This tended to be the John Key approach. Very hard to pull that off in this case, given that it involved violating the privacy of sick New Zealanders for party political gain.
The other option is to claim innocence of this terrible, no good, highly regrettable “error of judgement” and apologise profusely for the sins of others, while absolving your own good self of any responsibility. This has been Todd Muller’s chosen path.... More>>
 

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Statement From Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters has announced he is taking a short stint of medical leave this week. More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Eenrgy & Environment: Snail Like Progress On Government Vehicle Emissions Targets

First published in Energy and Environment on June 2, 2020. The latest data on the Government’s attempts to reduce the emissions of its transport fleet show no discernible progress. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s data on reducing ... More>>

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 