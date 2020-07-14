Keep A Metre From The Heater

A Gisborne house fire has prompted a reminder from Fire and Emergency to keep flammable materials at least one metre from your heater.

National Manager Community Resilience and Recovery Steve Turek says the Gisborne incident started after clothes were put on a heater to dry and caught fire.

"Always remember the "heater metre rule".

"Clothes, bedding or anything that could catch fire should always be at least one metre away from a heat source.

"Any closer and there is a very real risk they may catch alight and start a fire."

It also serves as a reminder to make sure you have working smoke alarms.

"It is lucky the house in Gisborne had working smoke alarms which alerted the occupant to the fire and gave them time to get to safety."

"Fire is extremely fast and can be deadly within minutes which is why that early warning from smoke alarms is so essential."

"Fire can be disorienting so it’s also important that you and your whānau are prepared and have an escape plan so you can get out quickly and safely."

"If you haven’t already, press the button on your smoke alarms to check they are working and make an escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz.

"Taking a few minutes now to do these simple things could save your life."

