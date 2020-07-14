Central City Safety Survey Open For 2020

A survey of people’s views on safety in Hamilton’s central city is now underway.

The annual survey conducted by Hamilton City Council is a valuable tool used to identify areas of concern or improvement.

Community and Social Development Manager Andy Mannering says the Council is committed to revitalising Hamilton’s central city and making it a safe and attractive destination.

“Safety is a high priority for the Council. We want to ensure our city is a destination where people always feel safe and welcome” he says.

The survey takes five minutes to complete and is used to inform the Council on priorities for the next financial year.

A strong theme in last year’s survey was the feeling of security in Garden Place and in response, additional lighting was installed last summer.

The survey also offers respondents the chance to comment and make suggestions on areas of concern in their own neighbourhood as well as the main shopping and hospitality precinct.

The city safety perception survey will be open for three weeks from Tuesday 14 July and you can have your say at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay.

© Scoop Media

