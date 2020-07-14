Central City Safety Survey Open For 2020
Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
A survey of people’s views on safety in Hamilton’s
central city is now underway.
The annual survey
conducted by Hamilton City Council is a valuable tool used
to identify areas of concern or improvement.
Community
and Social Development Manager Andy Mannering says the
Council is committed to revitalising Hamilton’s central
city and making it a safe and attractive
destination.
“Safety is a high priority
for the Council. We want to ensure our city is a destination
where people always feel safe and welcome” he
says.
The survey takes five minutes to
complete and is used to inform the Council on priorities for
the next financial year.
A strong theme in last
year’s survey was the feeling of security in Garden Place
and in response, additional lighting was installed last
summer.
The survey also offers respondents the chance
to comment and make suggestions on areas of concern in their
own neighbourhood as well as the main shopping and
hospitality precinct.
The city safety perception
survey will be open for three weeks from Tuesday 14 July and
you can have your say at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay.
