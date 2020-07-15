Statement Of Proposal For The Future Of Central Library

On Thursday 16 July 2020, Wellington City Council will publish a proposed Statement of Proposal on the future of the Central Library.

The Mayor Andy Foster and Councillors Fleur Fitzsimons and Iona Pannett invite media to a briefing on the Statement of Proposal.

Mayor Andy Foster and Councillors will be asked to approve the Statement of Proposal at a full Council meeting on Tuesday 21 July so the public consultation and engagement process can begin on Monday 27 July.

This is an important decision, and a rare opportunity to consider both the building and the service at the same time, to set it up to continue supporting our communities now and for the next 50 plus years.

The Local Government Act (LGA) requires that Council consider all practicable options with an open mind and provides the community adequate information and time to consider that information before coming to a decision. That is what the statement of proposal process does.

The Statement of Proposal outlines five options for retaining a central library service in Te Ngākau Civic Precinct. Three options would remediate the existing building to a low, mid, or high level. The remaining two options would build a new library on either the existing site or another site within Te Ngākau Civic Precinct.

The LGA requires a preferred option. Council management at this stage are recommending remediating the building to the highest level, including base isolation. A high-level remediation option would provide the highest level of safety for people using the building during, and immediately following, a significant earthquake. It would see the services and building reopen quickly, as well as reducing the likelihood of significant, costly repairs after an earthquake and the need for additional strengthening to meet building regulation changes. However also expensive and takes a long time to deliver.

The consultation and engagement process will begin on Monday 27 July with the launch of a consultation webpage where people can find information, ask questions, sign-up to receive regular updates, and find out how to share their views.

People will also be able to join Speaker Events, visit our Planning for Growth Tiny House pop-up information kiosk, or attend events at some library branches from mid-August. More details will be available at www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/central-library from Monday 27 July.

The media briefing will be held from 2-2:30pm, Thursday 16 July 2020 in the Mayor’s Boardroom Level 8, 113 The Terrace. Register at Level 16 reception upon arrival.

