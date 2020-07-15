Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sika Show All Go With A Few Changes To Competitions

Wednesday, 15 July 2020, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Sika Show

The 2020 Sika Show and Competition is set to go ahead on September 26 and 27 unless things drastically change between now and then due to the global pandemic. The two-day event has been running for 27 years and now attracts close to 6000 hunters and their families. It will again be held at the Great Lake Centre and Tongariro Domain in Taupo.

Visitors to the show will find around 120 exhibitors onsite who offer a range of products, services and valuable information for hunting and enjoying the outdoors. A bumper crowd is expected this year, as it will be the first major event for the Kiwi hunting community to enjoy since lockdown.

“As we are not entirely out of the woods yet, we are keeping a close eye on the latest Ministry of Health requirements. The health and safety of our staff, exhibitors and visitors is most important and we will act accordingly to make sure everything goes without a hitch,” says event organiser Mark Bridgman McMillan.

A few changes have been made to the format of the competitions and as the roar was missed this year, it has been decided not to award a trophy for the biggest head, and there won’t be separate prizes for each of the categories either.

“Instead, there will be 3 major prizes worth $1000 and everyone that enters will be in to win. We think that’s only fair. There will still be heads on display, and a team of Douglas Scorers from the NZ Deerstalkers Association will be onsite to measure them,” Mark says.

An important element of the Sika Show since the beginnings in 1993 is the collection of jaws. The jaw collection data gathered by Hunters & Habitats provides valuable information on the population, demography, and condition of sika in New Zealand. If you come to the show, please bring your jaws.

One of the many aims of the Sika Show is to educate people about responsible and ethical hunting practices, especially to young people and those new to the sport. Mark explains it is important for all hunters to show their support the groups that support them.

“At the show, you’ll get the opportunity to connect with representatives of organisations such as COLFO, the Central North Island Sika Foundation, NZ Tahr Foundation, Fiordland Wapiti Foundation, the NZDA, Hunters & Habitats, and Safari Club International NZ Chapter,” he says.

“They put in many hours of work to help improve and protect recreational hunting. They work hard for you so make sure you that the time talk to them, join them, and support them. If hunting is important to you and your family, then supporting them is something you must do.”

One and two day passes to the Sika Show will be available online and although door sales will also be possible, Mark and his team want to encourage people to pre-purchase their tickets from the website to avoid the queues.

“If you get your tickets online, you’ll get through the doors much faster. We have an easy to use online booking system and we strongly suggest you take advantage of it,” he says.

Ticket sales and entry for the Photographic Competition will open online on August 1. Heads can be entered on the day, and there is no cost to enter the competitions this year. All you need to do is purchase a 2-day pass for the show. More information can be found on sikashow.co.nz and keep an eye on the event’s Facebook page for news, updates, and giveaways.

