Serious Crash, Tauranga - SH 36, Pyes Pa, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash SH 36, Pyes Pa, Tauranga One person is critically injured. The road is blocked for all traffic travelling both from the north and south.
North bound traffic will be diverted from SH 36 onto Oropi Gorge Road with HMV diverted down Te Matai Road towards Te Puke Highway. South bound traffic on SH 36 will be diverted at the Kennedy Road round a bout back onto SH 29a Traffic Management crews are in attendance and motorist are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible. The Police serious crash unit is in attendance.