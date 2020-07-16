Police Acknowledge And Accept IPCA Findings

Police acknowledge and accept the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report that found an officer’s use of a Taser was not justified in the circumstances.

On 13 February 2019, a man in the custody of Dunedin Police appeared to self-harm before resisting two officers attempting to restrain him, and kicking one of them.

Another officer, referred to as Officer C, deployed a Taser after the man challenged and moved toward her.

The IPCA report released today found the use of force was unjustified as the officer had other available options.

“Police officers are put in high-pressure situations every day where they are required to make quick decisions about their own safety as well as the safety of those around them,” says Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham.

“While Officer C felt threatened, Police accept the Authority’s finding that in this instance a Taser was not the most appropriate option.

“We also accept that, while in accordance with normal practice at the time, Officer C should not have been carrying a Taser in the custody area.

“Police strive every day to provide the best possible service and support to our communities but it’s important to recognise when we don’t get things right.

“Police have now updated Taser policy to make it clear that staff must remove Tasers when entering custodial areas.”

