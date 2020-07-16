Waka Kotahi Aims To Re-Open SH8 To Two Lanes By Weekend | Work Continues To Stabilise Cromwell Slip

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will install additional safety barriers at the site of the SH8 Deadmans Point slip, allowing the road to re-open to two lanes while work continues to stabilise the hillside above the highway.

Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Mark Stewart says crews are aiming to have the safety barriers in place by Saturday. The road will remain restricted to a single lane until the barriers are in place.

Mr Stewart says an initial geotechnical assessment completed today shows that the slip’s movement is complex and unpredictable, and the job of stabilising the hillside and removing loose material is likely to take several weeks.

“The slip is moving at different rates in different locations, and the upper section of the slip is continuing to slump and settle. The slip has moved around four metres over the past two days, and the scale and complexity of the slip means it will take some time to safely stabilise the site.

“We are constantly monitoring the slip to ensure that the road remains safe for people to use. Our immediate priority is to install the additional safety barriers which will allow the road to re-open to two lanes and enable safe access to the slip site for workers.

“Temporary speed restrictions will remain in place, and with a busy weekend ahead we ask drivers to respect these limits for their own safety and for the safety of workers.”

Mr Stewart says that helicopter sluicing work at the site has been suspended, and work will continue using a combination of mobile abseil crews and diggers.

Further updates will be provided regularly as work continues on the site.

State Highway 8 is the main link between Alexandra and Cromwell, through the Cromwell Gorge, with no convenient detour route.

For updates check this site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadhazards/306754

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

