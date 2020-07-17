Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson / Marlborough Architecture Awards – Winners Announced

Friday, 17 July 2020, 7:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects

Eleven projects have received awards in the 2020 Nelson / Marlborough Architecture Awards.

Demonstrating the breadth of work undertaken by architects in Nelson and Marlborugh, the winners in the peer-reviewed awards programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects include an airport terminal and a classroom block, a bridge and a riverside development, an apartment building and several houses, a peanut butter factory, a bach and even a public toilet.

Awards jury covenor, Nelson architect Andrew Irving, said the jury, which also included fellow architects Ian Bowman and Brian White, and Olivia Hall, Head of the Māori Department at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and Chair of the Board of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua, said the number and quality of entries in the categories of education, public and commercial architecture was encouraging.

“The scale of projects entered in the housing category seemed more compact than in past years,” Irving said. “Perhaps this signals a trend toward smaller and more considered houses.”

Irving said the jury was also encouraged by the use of sustainable systems and materials, and alternative structural technologies in public and commercial work.

“Hopefully, this indicates a move towards mainstream acceptance of environmentally responsible material choices, and in favour of locally produced resources,” Irving said.

Six of the award-winning projects are located in or around Nelson. Nelson Airport Terminal, designed by Studio of Pacific Architecture, won an award in the Commercial category.

Nelson Airport Terminal. Studio of Pacific Architecture. Photo credit: Jason Mann

The jury said the new terminal “successfully integrates innovative timber structural and seismic design, prefabrication technology, climate resilience and environmental systems.”

“This gateway to the Nelson region serves as an important showcase for the potential of these design elements in the public and commercial realms,” the jury said.

The second award in the Commercial category went to another building in the Nelson area – Pic’s Peanut Butter Factory in Stoke, designed by Jerram Tocker Barron Architects.

Pic’s Peanut Butter Factory. Jerram Tocker Barron Architects. Photo credit: Jason Mann

“The architects have boldly adapted a familiar building form to radically re-cast a factory and warehouse and provide an engaging visitor experience,” the jury said. “A series of deft insertions of colour and detail at entry, together with skylights and an elevator, add a sense of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to the whole composition.”

The new classroom block at St Joseph’s School, Nelson, designed by Create Architects, won an award in the Education category.

“This building gives a contemporary edge to the pivotal open space at the heart of the campus of St Joseph’s School,” the jury said. “Well-detailed internal spaces, with beneficial natural lighting and acoustics, provide flexible and highly appropriate learning environments.”

Nelson’s new timber Saltwater Creek Bridge, designed by Jerram Tocker Barron Architects, won an award in the Public Architecture category.

“Subtle shaping of the curving timber exo-skeleton, with integrated detailing and lighting, creates an evocative form appropriate to this high-profile location,” the awards jury said. “Careful consideration has been given to durability and seismic resilience in this project which serves as a test case for timber use in small public works.”

Betts Apartments by Arthouse Architects is “the first large-scale residential development in central Nelson,” the jury noted. In this project, which won an award in the Housing Multi-unit category, the jury said “a protective southern face, pushed to the street edge, coupled with concealed basement carparking, frees the centre of the site to provide a private open space for residents.”

“Protected balconies are integrated with the north and western façades to increase living areas and maximise sun and aspect. In particular, the architects have taken good advantage of opportunities to gain views to the city and the green spaces of Pikimai (Church Hill).”

The sixth Nelson project to win an award, in the Small Project category, is Queens Garden Toilet Block by Jerram Tocker Barron Architects.

Queens Garden Toilet Block. Jerram Tocker Barron Architects

“A small structure with a lot to do, this building successfully navigates the space between public building and public convenience, forming a new gateway to Queens Gardens,” the jury said. “The architects’ integrated approach to form-making and material selection has resulted in a crisply expressed pavilion, connected visually and materially to the nearby Suter Gallery.”

Three award-winning projects are sited in and around Blenheim.

The Quays, which won an award in the Public Architecture category, is a new public space between the town centre and the Taylor River.

The Quays. Studio of Pacific Architecture. Photo credit: Virginia Woolf

The jury said the project, which was designed by Studio of Pacific Architecture, “integrates robust public furniture and carefully selected and thoughtfully combined surfaces” to allude to the site’s history as a riverside pier and re-establish the river edge’s role as a cultural, social, and economic hub.

In the Housing category an award went to Vineyard House, Blenheim, designed by Arthouse Architects.

Vineyard House. Arthouse Architects. Photo credit: Sarah Rowlands

“The two wings of this farmhouse pivot around a concealed central entry. Inside the house, robust concrete elements are softened by crafted oak joinery, creating a warm and welcoming family space.

Care in design and a high level of craftsmanship are evident in the sculpted cedar cladding, cleverly shaped to admit and exclude the sun,” the jury said.

The third Blenheim-area award-winner is Axe House in the Omaka Valley, designed by architecture+.

Axe House. architecture+. Photo credit: Thomas Seear-Budd

“An extrusion of a familiar cabin form, this house occupies a narrow site carved from the surrounding vineyard,” the jury said. “Restrained interior spaces are relieved by telling detail at points of view and transition to provide notable moments within a calmly expressed home.”

The final two projects recognised in the 2020 Nelson / Marlborough Architecture Awards are located near Abel Tasman National Park.

Kaiteriteri Family Bach, designed by redbox architects 2017, won an award in the Housing category.

Kaiteriteri Family Bach. redbox architects 2017. Photo credit: Dominique White

“Careful planning allows for a summertime crowd, accommodated in a delightfully detailed bunkroom or plug-in camper vans,” the jury said. “Accessed by a glazed ‘drawbridge’, the master-suite offers a resort-style retreat from the more communal living and sleeping wings.”

Near Marahau, Picot Bach by Mitchell Stout Dodd Architects, is “more beachside campground than bach,” the jury said.

The project, which won an award in the Small project category, is “a collection of small objects: cabin; sleepout; caravan; deck; boatshed; shower; and tower.”

“Craftmanship abounds in the assembly of the locally sourced materials that form this building, allowing it to touch its site lightly – a simple act of generosity in this coastal village,” the wards jury said.

The 2020 Nelson / Marlborough Architecture Awards is a programme of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects, supported by Resene.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Institute of Architects on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Todd Muller Resignation

Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that ... More>>

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:

RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Eenrgy & Environment: Snail Like Progress On Government Vehicle Emissions Targets

First published in Energy and Environment on June 2, 2020. The latest data on the Government’s attempts to reduce the emissions of its transport fleet show no discernible progress. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s data on reducing ... More>>

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Patient Info Leak: Hamish Walker - A Personal Statement And An Apology

I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source. I did this to expose the Government’s shortcomings ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 