Police Seek To Identify Man In Relation To Card Skimming Investigation

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Nikki Latimer, Auckland City Financial Crime Unit:

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man we believe can assist our investigation into a number of recent card skimming incidents.

Over the past month, Police have received multiple reports relating to card skimming incidents involving Wilson Parking machines at both Auckland and Waikato Hospitals.

The incidents are reported to have taken place in May and June after the victims noticed amounts unknowingly taken out of their bank accounts after using the parking machine.

Police have been making enquiries into these reports and we are now appealing to the public to help identify a man captured on CCTV on the grounds of the Waikato DHB.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200706/8833.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of card skimming should notify their bank immediately and report it to Police by phoning 105.

