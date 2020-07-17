Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council Chief Executive Appointment Notice

Friday, 17 July 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Mayor Phil Goff today announced the appointment of Auckland Council’s new chief executive, Jim Stabback.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jim as Chief Executive of Auckland Council,” said Mayor Goff.

“Auckland and Auckland Council are going through a period of great change as we try to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Jim will be taking the reins at a crucial time for our city as we focus on the recovery and rebuild.

“Yesterday, councillors passed the toughest budget in our city’s history. Now the hard decisions that elected members have made over the last few months have to be implemented. This is where Jim’s long experience in both the private and public sector makes him well prepared to deal with the challenges we face.

“Jim will be supported by councillors and local board members and a leadership team that navigated some very rough seas over this year.

“As with other recent CCO CE appointments, Auckland Council’s CE has been appointed at a lower remuneration than the departing CE.”

Mr Stabback said, “I am delighted to take on the role of Auckland Council’s chief executive. I moved to Auckland in 2011 and it immediately felt like home. As a proud Aucklander it is a privilege to step into this role to serve the people of Auckland.

“I know I am coming into this role at a challenging time for not only Auckland Council but also the people, businesses and communities of this city. I am excited to get started and working on meeting the challenges, as well as finding and supporting the opportunities that will ensure the continued growth and success of this amazing city.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Mr Stabback will take up the role on Tuesday 1 September 2020. His remuneration will be $600,000. The previous CE’s remuneration was $698,000.

Mr Stabback’s biography

Mr Stabback has held senior leadership positions in both the public and private sector, including four years as Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer at ACC and three years as the Chief Operating Officer at Westpac New Zealand.

In the decade to 2011, Mr Stabback held executive leadership positions at the Bank of Queensland, Telstra Corporation and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

