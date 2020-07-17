Two-lane Traffic Re-established At SH8 Slip Site

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has completed the installation of additional safety barriers at the site of the SH8 Deadmans Point slip, allowing the road to re-open to two lanes while work continues to stabilise the hillside above the highway.

Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Mark Stewart says contractors have worked throughout the day to move shipping containers in to place at the foot of the slip, allowing the road to re-open to two lanes and enable safe access to the slip site for workers.

Mr Stewart says a drone survey of the slip is being carried out, and surveyors are taking measurement to monitor the slip’s movement. This follows an initial geotechnical assessment completed yesterday which showed that the slip’s movement is complex and unpredictable, and the job of stabilising the hillside and removing loose material is likely to take several weeks.

“The slip is moving at different rates in different locations, and the scale and complexity of the slip means it will take some time to safely stabilise the site.

“We are constantly monitoring the slip to ensure that the road remains safe for people to use.

“Temporary speed restrictions will remain in place at the site, and with a busy weekend ahead we ask drivers to respect these limits for their own safety and for the safety of workers.”

Further updates will be provided regularly as work continues on the site.

State Highway 8 is the main link between Alexandra and Cromwell, through the Cromwell Gorge, with no convenient detour route.

