Elliot Park Playground And Skatepark Closed For Upgrade

The skatepark and playground at Nawton’s Elliot Park will close on Monday 20 July as work gets underway on an upgrade.

In June the community was asked for input on the proposed playground design. Feedback was positive, especially about the addition of a half basketball court.

Suggestions from the skate community helped improve the skatepark design with some features adapted for beginner skaters. Htown Skate Project have also provided input into the design.

The skatepark will be refurbished and extended with more features added. The playground beside the park will be replaced, with new equipment, seating, tables, more shade and a new half basketball court.

The refreshed playground will reopen for summer 2020.

The Elliot Park playground upgrade is part of the Council’s playground renewals programme.

Playground renewals focus on making sure the city’s play spaces and equipment are still working well. Ageing assets are replaced and opportunities are taken to improve playgrounds.

The closest playground to Elliot Park is at Dominion Park, also in Nawton. This is one of the city’s destination playgrounds with towers, climbing equipment and sand and water play. The nearest skatepark is at Fairfield Park.

© Scoop Media

