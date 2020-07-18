Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Residents Urged To Stay Home

Saturday, 18 July 2020, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Contractors and Gisborne District Council staff continue to work to clear trees, slips and assist people across the region as the weather eases slightly after days of persistent rain. Residents are urged to stay home.

Overnight roads were closed and Council’s Civil Defence Emergency Management team were mustered to monitor rising river levels. The Hikuwai River in the Uawa catchment peaked at 9am at 12.25m, making it the highest flood level since 2005. It was also the third highest flow on record since 1975. While the Hikuwai has continued to drop and at noon was at 11.38m, the Waipaoa is still slowly rising and was at 5.9m.

SH35 is closed from Tolaga Bay to Ruatorea, and SH2 is down to one lane between Hihiroroa Road (in the north) and Waihuka Road. A temporary speed restriction is in place in the Waioeka Gorge, between Opotiki and Gisborne, due to a slip.

The heavy rainfall warning and watch for the region has been cancelled but some rainfall is still expected and people are urged not to be out and about on the roads unless necessary.

Contractors have been working hard to clear trees and slips, and an assessment is being done around the slash along the Mangatokoro River. The Tokomaru Bay Transfer station has been closed until further notice due.

There has been extensive surface flooding throughout Tairāwhiti, including properties in Clifford Street, Seymour Road, Owen Road and Stout Street.

Early this morning a handful of houses self-evacuated from Mangatuna, while others opted to sit it out in their homes.

Keep an eye on https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/ and www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/gisborne for the latest in road conditions.

Contact Council on 0800 653 800to report any incidences.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 