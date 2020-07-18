Residents Urged To Stay Home

Contractors and Gisborne District Council staff continue to work to clear trees, slips and assist people across the region as the weather eases slightly after days of persistent rain. Residents are urged to stay home.

Overnight roads were closed and Council’s Civil Defence Emergency Management team were mustered to monitor rising river levels. The Hikuwai River in the Uawa catchment peaked at 9am at 12.25m, making it the highest flood level since 2005. It was also the third highest flow on record since 1975. While the Hikuwai has continued to drop and at noon was at 11.38m, the Waipaoa is still slowly rising and was at 5.9m.

SH35 is closed from Tolaga Bay to Ruatorea, and SH2 is down to one lane between Hihiroroa Road (in the north) and Waihuka Road. A temporary speed restriction is in place in the Waioeka Gorge, between Opotiki and Gisborne, due to a slip.

The heavy rainfall warning and watch for the region has been cancelled but some rainfall is still expected and people are urged not to be out and about on the roads unless necessary.

Contractors have been working hard to clear trees and slips, and an assessment is being done around the slash along the Mangatokoro River. The Tokomaru Bay Transfer station has been closed until further notice due.

There has been extensive surface flooding throughout Tairāwhiti, including properties in Clifford Street, Seymour Road, Owen Road and Stout Street.

Early this morning a handful of houses self-evacuated from Mangatuna, while others opted to sit it out in their homes.

Keep an eye on https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/ and www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/gisborne for the latest in road conditions.

Contact Council on 0800 653 800to report any incidences.

© Scoop Media

