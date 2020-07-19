Motorists Are Asked To Take Extra Care On Icy Roads. - Icy Roads, Allanton-Waihola, Otago - Southern

Police are warning members of the public to take extra care when travelling between Allanton and Waihola, south of Dunedin.

It is very icy and two crashes have occurred within minutes of one another on State Highway 1.

Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible.

