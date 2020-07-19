Motorists Are Asked To Take Extra Care On Icy Roads. - Icy Roads, Allanton-Waihola, Otago - Southern
Sunday, 19 July 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are warning members of the public to take extra
care when travelling between Allanton and Waihola, south of
Dunedin.
It is very icy and two crashes have occurred
within minutes of one another on State Highway
1.
Motorists should avoid travel in the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
