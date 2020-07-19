Watercare Drought Update: 19 July

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat's love affair with National's new leader – she's a "warrior queen" according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday's reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark..
The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party's Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ...
Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ...
Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They're an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn't do much. It ...
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. "China's decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ...
Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the 'RACISM IS NO JOKE ' campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. "Since COVID-19, we've seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ...