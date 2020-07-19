Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Most Northland Roads Are Open But Mangamuka Gorge Stays Closed

Sunday, 19 July 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Northland’s state highway network, with the exception of SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge, is open with roads expected to be busy on the last day of school holidays.

Metservice says the worst of the wet weather has passed though there could still be heavy localised rain until the evening.

“Motorists are advised to check the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency travel information website for latest updates because the situation could rapidly change with rivers already high and the ground saturated after days of exceptionally heavy rain. Plan your journey before setting off, take your time and allow extra time,” says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager, Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“Drive to the conditions, keep your speed down and watch out for unexpected road hazards like potholes where flood waters have receded. More rain could lead to renewed surface flooding in low-lying areas and slips. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility.”

Though the roads are open, Waka Kotahi urges caution especially where there is still water over the road at SH1 and SH11 just north of Kawakawa.

In the Far North, there are at least eight significant slips, both across and under the road, through the Mangamuka Gorge. SH1 is closed from Makene Road to Victoria Valley Road.

The biggest slip is just north of the summit and fully blocking the road, with about 5,000 cubic metres of earth and fallen trees to be cleared. There are two slips either side of the summit slip and one is still moving following the recent heavy rain.

The road is likely to remain closed for several days while the slips and state of the road are assessed. The detour route is SH10 which will add 20-30 minutes to most journeys.

On SH10, motorists can expect to see repair work on the tomo site north of Kaeo at the start of the week and there is a longer term temporary speed limit at works near Taipa.

South of Whangarei on SH1, through the Loop Road roundabout construction site, road crews are using rolling blocks at five minute intervals to minimise disruption to traffic while they carry out urgent pothole repairs. The southbound lane is most affected. The road crews will monitor traffic to ensure queues are kept to a minimum.

With schools returning tomorrow, motorists are reminded to allow extra time for their journeys on this route.

“Waka Kotahi thanks all response teams and road crews who have worked hard this weekend to reopen the network as soon as possible while keeping all road users safe,” says Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Slips in the Mangamuka Gorge on SH1
Slips in the Mangamuka Gorge on SH1

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 