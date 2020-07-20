Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Regional Council Seeks Independent Chair For Key Committee

Monday, 20 July 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington Regional Council is seeking an independent external chair for its Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee (FRAC).

FRAC oversees, reviews and reports to the council on the management and delivery of Greater Wellington’s policies and frameworks for financial management, risk management, and assurance services.

An external chair for the committee will both facilitate and provide an independent, objective assessment of Greater Wellington’s performance. Potential candidates must have a mix of skills, attributes and knowledge at the governance level to both lead FRAC and complement the skills and knowledge of the other committee members.

To be considered, candidates must have experience with audit and risk governance; an understanding of core business operations; and experience with working constructively by facilitating both robust discussions and collaboration.

“This is a key position on a committee which holds Greater Wellington to account for financial and operational performance,” says council Chair Daran Ponter. “We’re looking for someone not only with experience in a range of professional disciplines, but with the curiosity and courage to question and challenge decisions and reporting on Greater Wellington’s performance.

“An external chair is often the best option to promote free and frank debate during committee meetings. This appointment also aligns the Controller and Auditor-General’s best practice advice to give councillors confidence that they will receive independent advice and assurance.”

The Wellington Region covers an area in excess of 8,000 square kilometres of the lower North Island - the northern boundary runs from north of Ōtaki on the west coast across to north of Castlepoint on the east coast. Greater Wellington is responsible for a range of activities and services including public transport, environmental management, flood protection, harbours, and the supply of bulk drinking water to the four city councils within the Wellington Region.

FRAC meets four times each year and candidates must have the capacity to devote the necessary time and effort to the responsibilities of an independent Chair.

To apply for this role candidates must email a cover letter, curriculum vitae (including three referees), and completed personal interest declaration to democratic.services@gw.govt.nz by Friday 7 August 2020. More information the role can be obtained from Mike Timmer, Greater Wellington’s Treasurer, at mike.timmer@gw.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

National: Statement From Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon

“Today I spoke to National Party Leader Judith Collins to inform her I will not be contesting the upcoming election. “As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide. It was an extremely ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 