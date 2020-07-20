Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Offers Further Business Recovery Support

Monday, 20 July 2020, 12:35 pm
Nelson City Council


Nelson City Council is providing further financial support to local businesses and community groups to help encourage Nelson’s economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

During Level 4 of the COVID-19 shutdown, the Council provided a three-month automatic rent and outgoings suspension to its tourism and hospitality tenants and community organisations until 30 June 2020, with other Council tenants assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Council is now offering some further relief:

  • An additional two months rental relief through to 31 August 2020 for community groups who rent Council owned premises.
  • An additional five months fee waiver to all active carpark and footpath dining licenses, concessions and street stalls through to 30 November 2020. This is designed to assist small businesses and encourage footfall in the central city and popular destinations such as Tahunanui.

Mayor Rachel Reese says the initial assistance was part of Council’s comprehensive relief package to support Nelson businesses through the shutdown but acknowledges that even though shutdown has ended, for many businesses and community organisations the recovery has only just begun.

“We’re committed to a thriving Nelson economy, and this is one way we can continue to show our support. We hope this will make life a little easier for local businesses.

“Likewise we are committed as a Council to help those that help others and that’s why we are continuing our rent relief to the organisations that do so much to assist our community.”

Simon Duffy of Uniquely Nelson says the next few months will be critical for the city’s retail and hospitality sector.

“We’ve come this far but we all need to continue to support our local businesses, especially in the hard-hit hospitality sector.

"It’s good to see Council offering longer-term support – this will help them get through the critical time between now and summer so that we are ready and waiting to welcome the influx of visitors in what is traditionally our busiest season.”

