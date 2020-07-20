Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Salalene Asimotu?

Monday, 20 July 2020, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for the public's assistance in locating Salalene Asimotu who is missing from the West Auckland area.

The 32-year-old has been missing from a Henderson address since the early hours of this morning.

Salalene is visually impaired and Police have concerns for her welfare, so it is vital that we locate her as soon as possible.

Salalene is described as being of small build and is around 152cm tall.

There are a number of enquiries underway to locate Salalene and she is likely to be on foot in the West Auckland area.

We ask the public in the Henderson and wider West Auckland area to keep an eye out for Salalene and if she is sighted, please call Police on 111 immediately.

