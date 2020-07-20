Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland's 'One In 500 Years' Flooding - Expert Reaction

Monday, 20 July 2020, 5:58 pm
Press Release: Science Media Centre

Northland is bracing for another bout of heavy rain, while barely recovering from the weekend's storm.

The downpour was labelled a "one in 500 year event" by MetService, and the region's Civil Defence is predicting an expensive clean-up.

The SMC asked experts to comment.

Professor James Renwick, Head of School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences, Victoria University of Wellington, comments:

"The recent flooding in Northland has been devastating for many communities. Having your home, your farm, or your business flooded must be a terrible experience, let alone damage to infrastructure. The economic costs of such events can be huge.

"The bad news is that such deluges are becoming more frequent and more intense as the climate warms. The reason is that a warmer atmosphere can contain more moisture (water vapour), so when a storm comes along, there is more water to wring out of the sky, leading to a greater likelihood of heavy rain and flooding. We already see this trend in heavy rainfall statistics from around the world.

"The rainfalls experienced recently in Northland have been estimated as a '1-in-500-year' event. This doesn’t mean we have to wait another 499 years to see the next one, more that there’s a 1-in-500 chance of experiencing such a heavy rainfall in any given year. Putting an exact likelihood on such a rare event is hard to do precisely, but what we do know is that as the climate warms, those odds are shortening. The only way to stop this happening to reduce greenhouse gas emission as fast as we can."

No conflict of interest declared.

© Scoop Media

Science Media Centre NZ

Science Media Centre

Our aim is to promote accurate, evidence-based reporting on science and technology by helping the media work more closely with the scientific community.

The Science Media Centre is New Zealand's only trusted, independent source of information for the media on all issues related to science. Thousands of news stories providing context from and quoting New Zealand researchers have been published as a direct result of our work.

Contact Science Media Centre NZ

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

National: Statement From Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon

“Today I spoke to National Party Leader Judith Collins to inform her I will not be contesting the upcoming election. “As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide. It was an extremely ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 