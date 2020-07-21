Eid Al Adha 2020 Moon Sighting In New Zealand Tonight
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 11:01 am
Press Release: International Muslim Association of New Zealand
In New Zealand, Muslims will look-out for the new moon
today (July 21 2020) that means the Islamic Month Zul Hajj
began and Eid will be celebrated on July 31 2020. Said Tahir
Nawaz
If there is no new moon today, Eid al Adha
festivities will begin on August 01 2020.Eid Ul Hada is also
known as Bakra Eid, in the Indian subcontinent.
Eid al
Adha - the second holiest festival of Muslims around the
world also coincides with annual Hajj ritual
According
to Gulf News, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced
that Friday, July 31, will be the first day of Eid Al
Adha.
About the Writer: Tahir Nawaz is Senior
Analyst of Muslim Affairs of New Zealand & Global
Muslims. He is Current President of International Muslim
Association of New Zealand
(IMAN).
Tahir is also Adjunct
Research Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and
actively involved in the interfaith communities and current
member of Wellington Abrahamic Council of New
Zealand.
