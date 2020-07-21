Eid Al Adha 2020 Moon Sighting In New Zealand Tonight

In New Zealand, Muslims will look-out for the new moon today (July 21 2020) that means the Islamic Month Zul Hajj began and Eid will be celebrated on July 31 2020. Said Tahir Nawaz

If there is no new moon today, Eid al Adha festivities will begin on August 01 2020.Eid Ul Hada is also known as Bakra Eid, in the Indian subcontinent.

Eid al Adha - the second holiest festival of Muslims around the world also coincides with annual Hajj ritual

According to Gulf News, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced that Friday, July 31, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

About the Writer: Tahir Nawaz is Senior Analyst of Muslim Affairs of New Zealand & Global Muslims. He is Current President of International Muslim Association of New Zealand (IMAN).

Tahir is also Adjunct Research Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington and actively involved in the interfaith communities and current member of Wellington Abrahamic Council of New Zealand.

