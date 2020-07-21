Auckland Council Urge Rural Residents To Consider A Second Tank
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Auckland Council is encouraging rural residents reliant
on rainfall for their water supply and who have only one
storage tank, to install a second one in preparation for
another dry summer.
To make it easier, the council has
waived resource consent fees for the installation of
rainwater tanks at residential properties.
“Now
is the best time to get a new rainwater tank,” says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who has three water tanks on his
rural property.
“Extra storage is
particularly important for those in areas without
reticulated supply and installing a tank now to collect the
winter rain offers the best opportunity to have an
additional supply in place by summer.
“We
want people to avoid a similar situation next summer, so
property owners should consider installing additional
tanks.”
For full details visit OurAuckland
