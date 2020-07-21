Further Charges In Porirua Homicide Investigation
Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 23-year-old Porirua man is facing two new charges in
relation to the death of a three-month-old girl in Porirua
on 13 November 2018.
The man appeared in Wellington
District Court today charged with manslaughter and wounding
with reckless disregard.
The charges follow a lengthy
and challenging investigation and it's the investigators'
dedication and tenacity that helped bring the alleged
offender before the court.
This has been a tragic and
emotional time for the family involved and Police would like
to acknowledge their patience and support as we bring this
case toward a resolution.
As the matter is before the
court, Police is not in a position to comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode, Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis has been a failure, and on a scale where new management needs to be called in. Good luck with that. National can’t credibly fault the health outcomes. There is no community transmission in New Zealand and the human errors that have occurred haven’t harmed anyone at all. So, National has to reframe that success. Sure, the government has cared for us well, but has it cared for us too much?.. More>>