Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Multi-Use Arena Preparations Continue At Pace

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch City Council is pulling out all stops on preparation work for the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena, as the $473 million anchor project continues to gather momentum.

Ahead of the construction work commencing early next year, staff, contractors and utilities providers are making progress and meeting required timeframes to prepare the site bordered by Cashel, Tuam, Madras and Barbadoes Streets.

Acting Mayor Andrew Turner says this work continuing at pace shows the city’s commitment to a state-of-the-art multi-use events arena that establishes Christchurch and the wider region as a key events destination.

“The project teams are moving forward in earnest and are ensuring early development and planning milestones are met,” says Acting Mayor Turner. “Before early works begin a significant amount of work needs to happen behind the scenes, and it is excellent to see that work continuing at pace, on time and within budget.”

The on-site contamination investigation has been completed and laboratory results are due shortly. This will inform how much work will be required to remove any asbestos, fuel and coal tar from the site and enable a tender to be developed.

Working with Enable, Vodafone and Orion, the Council has begun planning and relocating underground services such as water, power and communications cables across the three-block site. Fibre cable hauling is already under way.

The redesign of the three waters systems in the area is progressing, with data being collated and 3D modelling being undertaken. Conflicting water mains and stormwater pipes will be relocated as new precast chambers are installed on Cashel and Lichfield Streets.

Council staff are working on an integrated transport assessment. The assessment will investigate how the scheduled work and finished arena will affect pedestrians, cyclists, public transport and private motor vehicles, and ensure any negative effects are addressed.

The Crown has signalled its strong support for the project by granting an early release of $6 million for early enabling works for the Multi-Use Arena from the Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility (CRAF).

Land Information New Zealand is in the process of clearing acquired buildings on the site. Preparation work to formally stop Cashel and Lichfield Streets is under way.

The Council has appointed Murray Strong as the chair of the project board. Further board members are in the process of being appointed.

“As the final anchor project for the city, the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena will put an exclamation mark on Christchurch’s rebuild,” says Mr Strong. “I’m pleased to take up the position as board chair and am excited about the opportunities this facility will provide the region in the future.”

The Canterbury Multi-Use Arena is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode, Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis has been a failure, and on a scale where new management needs to be called in. Good luck with that. National can’t credibly fault the health outcomes. There is no community transmission in New Zealand and the human errors that have occurred haven’t harmed anyone at all. So, National has to reframe that success. Sure, the government has cared for us well, but has it cared for us too much?.. More>>

 

RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 