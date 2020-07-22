Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s Hydrogen Opportunities – “Real And Achievable”

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 6:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Hydrogen Association

Dr. Linda Wright, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Hydrogen Association, says the opportunity for large scale hydrogen production in New Zealand for both domestic use and export is both real and achievable, but cautions it requires a long-term view and commitment.

Dr. Wright says since the announcement of the closure of Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter she has received a large number of enquiries from a wide range of national and international parties interested in the prospect of using the smelter’s electricity supply to create a large-scale hydrogen production facility during the next 3 to 5 year-period.

“We now have before us a once-in-a-intergenerational opportunity to be a global leader as the world seeks to advance the delivery of hydrogen infrastructure for use across energy systems,” she says.

“The availability of such a significant amount of renewable electricity that the smelter closure would liberate, not only presents an undoubted opportunity for New Zealand, but also a very real possibility for the Southland region to become a green hydrogen export location of international significance.

“Green hydrogen will play an important global role in achieving an integrated low emission energy future. Hydrogen is an energy dense vector that can be used to transport the stranded electricity from New Zealand’s southern-most hydro-electric dams, to wherever we need it, whenever we need it,” Dr. Wright says.

Dr. Wright points out that New Zealand already has existing hydrogen production expertise. “We have been producing thousands of tonnes of hydrogen annually for several decades at some of our largest industrial facilities that form the backbone of our economy. We also transport it on our roads safely without incident,” she says.

Dr. Wright says that most of our current production is made from steam reforming of natural gas, which is considered brown hydrogen as it’s derived from fossil fuel. Hydrogen is used to refine oil products at our only refinery, produce fertiliser for use across our agriculture industry, and to make methanol for use in chemical derivatives that are used to produce every day products such as building materials, foam, resins, plastics and a variety of health and pharmaceutical products.

“Unbeknown to most, for the best part of the last decade, hydrogen has also been produced in New Zealand by splitting water through electrolysis using electricity from our highly renewable grid. This low emission hydrogen is delivered by tube trailers to a variety of customers for use in food production, industrial applications and for critical functions in hospitals and research laboratories,” Linda Wright says.

Dr. Wright says the desire to decarbonise economies has led not only to an unprecedented global investment in hydrogen technology, but also in an increasing awareness of New Zealand’s abundant renewable energy resources, particularly from some of our populace Asian trading partners, who will struggle to produce enough of their own renewable energy to meaningfully reduce emissions.

“Japan, South Korea and Singapore stand out in particular, and the New Zealand Hydrogen Association has been in trade discussions with both private sector and government organisations in those countries. They are ready-to-go in their commitment to hydrogen,” she says. “Have no doubt the export potential is there and real.”

Dr Wright says large scale hydrogen production would take several years of planning to get to commissioning and production and would require a staged approach with collaborative partnerships involving both private sector and Government, as well as working with the international hydrogen leaders across the supply chain.

“A phased delivery of capacity would need to be aligned with growth in demand, expansion of skills and capability, and technology deployment at a centralised site and distributed locations. Undoubtedly, it would create collaboration opportunities, international trade partnerships and attract inward investment.

Dr. Wright says while the New Zealand Government continues to develop its policies to support the delivery of green hydrogen infrastructure for domestic use and export, there is a need to broaden our general understanding of the role that hydrogen can play across our energy system.

“In particular there is a need to up skill and grow capacity and capability in order to facilitate the successful design and delivery of infrastructure across the country. A well informed Government, public and workforce is a critical component of this opportunity and our success,” she says.

Linda Wright says while it would be easy for nay-sayers to pour cold water on the prospect of New Zealand taking a leadership role in the rapid global deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, she is a strong believer in the ability of both the Government and the private sector in New Zealand to respond to the opportunities the closure of the smelter at Tiwai would bring and that innovation through collaboration is the best way forward.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Hydrogen Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode, Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis has been a failure, and on a scale where new management needs to be called in. Good luck with that. National can’t credibly fault the health outcomes. There is no community transmission in New Zealand and the human errors that have occurred haven’t harmed anyone at all. So, National has to reframe that success. Sure, the government has cared for us well, but has it cared for us too much?.. More>>

 

RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 