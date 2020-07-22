Charge Laid In Relation To February 2020 Cyclist Death
Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 1:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 47-year-old Wellington man has been charged in relation
to the death of cyclist Brent Norris in February
2020.
The man is charged with dangerous driving
causing death.
Mr Norris was riding his bike on State
Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone on 3 February, when
he was struck by a van.
The man charged will appear in
Hutt Valley District Court on 30
July.
