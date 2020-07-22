Vehicle In Water - Ruahini Canal, Omanawa - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
vehicle in the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road,
Omanawa.
Police were alerted to the incident around
1:20pm.
At this stage no further information is
available, however we will issue updates as more information
becomes
available.
