Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Torokiki Is Now Ready To Grow Ideas

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Torokiki, our community driven ideas platform, is now live and ready for ideas from the entire community on how the Queenstown Lakes District can recover from COVID-19 socially, economically and environmentally.

Torokiki emerged out of the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) recovery work following the impacts of COVID-19. Mayor Jim Boult and others within the Council started to receive many ideas from the community about how we could recover successfully. Torokiki will help manage those ideas and ensures the ones with the most impact can be driven forward.

“As we entered the recovery stage coming out of lockdown, I started to receive lots of ideas, I even had an idea of my own. Torokiki will help us prioritise and judge the ones which will have the most benefit and impact on the community,” said Mayor Boult.

“It’s not just about Council deciding what will be best, but allowing the entire community to input and help drive the ideas. Recovery is about everyone working together.”

However, Torokiki is more than just a platform to share ideas, it also requires the community to help shape and support those ideas by providing feedback and commenting on the ideas of others. Currently QLDC is committed to supporting three challenges which centre on important themes for the district including:

  • Challenge 1 – How might we diversify the economy for Queenstown Lakes to minimise the effects of future shocks to our district?
  • Challenge 2 – How might we become more resilient in our respective social communities, towns and district given the recent impacts of COVID-19?
  • Challenge 3 – How might we reduce our district’s food waste and improve the resilience of our local food system to Climate Change?

You can submit ideas of your own or you can add your own lens, knowledge, or expertise to someone else’s idea to help them grow.

The challenges will be open for six weeks – closing 30 August 2020. From this point the best idea in each category will be progressed.

“This is a really important part of our recovery process. We need to do some extraordinary things to revitalise our district so we’re looking for some extraordinary ideas submitted to Torokiki,” said Mayor Jim Boult.

The Torokiki community will be a collective place, a place of sharing, a place of support, a place of innovation. Ideas and input will water and feed it so it becomes strong and sustains us. Head to torokiki.hunchbuzz.com, create a user profile and get started.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


MP Fired: Iain Lees-Galloway Loses Job After Affair


Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she had asked the individual to relay anything directly to my office.
No other details were provided to me. My Chief of Staff subsequently contacted the Leader of the Opposition’s office to pass on contact information, should that be required by the correspondent. At around 3pm my office received an email directly from a third party alleging that the Minister had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer who worked in one of his agencies... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 