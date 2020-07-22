Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DOC Correspondence Expresses Concern About Ōwairaka Tree Felling

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Honour the Maunga

Department of Conservation correspondence obtained under the Official Information Act shows concern about the environmental effect of Tūpuna Maunga Authority’s plans to fell 345 healthy, mature exotic trees on Ōwairaka / Mt Albert – nearly half of its tree cover.

In all, the Authority plans to get rid of around 2000 exotic trees from Auckland’s volcanic cones (maunga).

The DoC correspondence was obtained by the Honour the Maunga tree protection group, which has had an ongoing presence on Ōwairaka since November. The group accepts the Authority’s long-term native revegetation plans but questions its environmentally destructive single-phase felling process for achieving that goal.

DoC biodiversity officials expressed similar concerns, stating: “We agree that in the long term, removal of exotic species and replacement with native flora will significantly benefit the ecosystems present on Ōwairaka [but]… oversights have been made with regard to the value of vegetation currently present in terms of its provisioning for native species.”

The officials noted that DoC legally has no grounds to object against the Authority’s actions. However, they encouraged ecologists to look at ecosystems and their landscape values particularly in an urban landscape where vegetation is limited.

The officials also highlighted the importance of mitigating/minimising the effects of vegetation loss and expresses concern about the length of time vegetation takes to become mature and provide for ecosystem functioning.

Honour the Maunga spokesperson Anna Radford says the DoC correspondence supports the group’s own concerns about the environmental effects over the coming 50 – 100 years while new plantings grow to maturity.

She notes that the vast majority of the proposed native plantings on Ōwairaka / Mt Albert’s will be low-growing species such as grasses and sedges, rather than species that will become tall trees.

This is significant in light of a just-released Auckland Council report showing a substantial decrease in the number of tall, mature trees in Auckland.

Ms Radford says many people mistakenly assume Ōwairaka / Mt Albert will be covered in lush green native trees and thriving native birdlife soon after Tūpuna Maunga Authority has destroyed all of the exotics.

“As can be seen at the barren expanses at Mangere and Pigeon Mountains and Mt Wellington, where nearly all of the exotics have been felled, those large trees have largely been replaced by a small number of flaxes and low-growing species, many of which have died. Locals report that many of the native birds have gone and birds such as mynahs have become more common.

Ms Radford says she is concerned that in the maunga tree debate, ecology is being idealised into a simplistic binary equation of native species equals good, introduced equals bad.

Ecosystems are highly complex and inter-connected. That is why the existing native trees and the new plantings – and all the lifeforms that depend upon them - will be adversely affected if all the exotic trees are removed in a short time. Erosion is evident on some of the maunga that have already been stripped of exotic trees. This will likely become an issue on Ōwairaka / Mt Albert and could affect the aquifer that flows out to Western Springs.

“Auckland needs its trees more than ever before - particularly large ones. We are calling on Tūpuna Maunga Authority to put a stop to it plans to fell 2000 much-needed mature trees from Auckland’s maunga.

“Losing thousands of tall mature trees when we already have so few of them is the last thing Auckland needs.”

This image is from the arbourculture operations plan for Ōwairaka, showing exotic trees (to be removed) in red, and native trees in green.
The planting plan shows in green where the revegetation will take place on Ōwairaka. No new plantings will be done in the pink areas even though, as can be seen in the diagram above, substantial numbers of exotic trees will be removed from those areas.
Native revegetation at Pigeon Mountain. Note the mature felled trees are replaced by low-growing species such as flaxes. Any trees planted would take many decades to reach the height of those felled.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Honour the Maunga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


MP Fired: Iain Lees-Galloway Loses Job After Affair


Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she had asked the individual to relay anything directly to my office.
No other details were provided to me. My Chief of Staff subsequently contacted the Leader of the Opposition’s office to pass on contact information, should that be required by the correspondent. At around 3pm my office received an email directly from a third party alleging that the Minister had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer who worked in one of his agencies... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 