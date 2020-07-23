A Body Has Been Recovered - Update: Vehicle In Water- Ruahini Canal, Omanawa - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 23 July 2020, 5:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have recovered a body from the Ruahini Canal near
McLaren Falls Road, Omanawa following an incident where
vehicle had gone into the water.
Police were alerted
to the incident at around 1.20pm.
The canal water
levels were lowered to allow better access to the
area.
A formal identification process is
underway.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the
circumstances of the
incident.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more