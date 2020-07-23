Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Charities Struggling To Pay Power And Rent - Data

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: West Auckland Trusts

Large numbers of community groups are struggling to meet basic operating costs including; power bills, PPE and water rates according to new figures.

New funding application data shows the average amount of funding sought by Auckland charities to cover their current overheads is almost $8,000. The figures also reveal that operating expenses were higher among community & wellbeing groups as well as environmental & arts charities.

Over 100 charities who have seen a significant increase in demand for their services, and are struggling to meet their operating costs as a result of COVID-19, will now receive a share of more than $500,000 - thanks to a new emergency fund.

The diverse range of community organisations which operate in the Auckland region have applied for a grant from The Trusts Your West Support Fund to cover a wide range of expenses.

Trusts CEO Allan Pollard says the high volume of funding requests received in the past two weeks suggests many local charities are struggling to stay afloat.

“We know that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the normal income streams of community groups.

“These are organisations providing blankets, food and support services to the most vulnerable members of our community.

“What was particularly concerning to see was that many of these organisations have asked for help to cover their fundamental operating needs such as power, internet and rent.

“For many of these groups, this funding will be an essential lifeline to help them continue to support their community in a post-COVID environment,” he says.

Pollard says the requests for support exceeded more than $1.1million and cover a wide range of organisations including food charities, whānau-based support, elderly and youth support services, hospice as well as environmental and sporting groups.

