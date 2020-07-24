Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nestlé Partners With Nanogirl To Help Kiwis Recycle Right

Friday, 24 July 2020, 5:49 am
Press Release: Nestle New Zealand

Nestlé and Nanogirl have announced a partnership for the 2020 Fieldays, the southern hemisphere’s largest agriculture event, to help Kiwis to recycle right.

Nanogirl, created by Auckland-based materials engineer and science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson, will present a number of fun, interactive experiments at the digital event using packaging like Uncle Tobys boxes and Maggi recipe mix sachets to help shine a light on ways to both use packaging waste, and ensure it is recycled correctly.

Dr Dickinson MNZM said, “Packaging is everywhere and what we choose to do with it is important for our planet. We’re excited to partner with Nestlé and lift the lid, so to speak, on packaging to show some of its fascinating science and engineering properties as well as ways we can re-purpose and recycle packaging to reduce the amount of packaging going to landfill.

“We’ll be presenting three different experiments that aim to inspire people on how waste can be re-purposed, while also unpacking some of the myths around recycling to help Kiwis better understand how small changes how we dispose of our packaging waste can make a positive difference.”

Nestlé Brand Manager, Amanda McDermott, said, “Recycling – and recycling right – is serious business, but with Nanogirl’s help, we’re aiming to educate and inspire people while providing some fun entertainment during Fieldays.”

In addition to Nanogirl’s experiments, Nanogirl will host a live online event at 4pm on Sunday 26 July to answer questions from Kiwi kids focussed around themes of sustainability, science and engineering with packaging, and recycling right.

Nestlé will also provide Kiwis the chance to test their own recycling knowledge by playing Nestlé’s interactive GOOD SORT recycling game.

The game will use the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to teach audiences which bin to use when throwing out packaging waste.

Ms McDermott continued, “The game is a fun way to encourage the importance of disposing of household packaging properly, and knowing what bin to put rubbish in, by teaching people about looking for and following the Australasian Recycling Label.

The Australasian Recycling Label offers clear instructions on pack for what to do with every bit of packaging – whether it goes in the recycling bin, rubbish bin, or special instructions that should be followed, such as returning it to store for recycling. Packaging may be complex, but we’re helping to make recycling simple.”

Nestlé will feature the Australasian Recycling Label on all of its locally produced products by the end of 2020 to help consumers know how to recycle right. By the end of 2025, Nestlé is committed to making all of its packaging recyclable or reusable.

For more information on Fieldays 2020, visit https://www.fieldaysonline.co.nz/exhibitor-list/nestle .

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nestle New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 