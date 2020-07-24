Nestlé Partners With Nanogirl To Help Kiwis Recycle Right

Nestlé and Nanogirl have announced a partnership for the 2020 Fieldays, the southern hemisphere’s largest agriculture event, to help Kiwis to recycle right.

Nanogirl, created by Auckland-based materials engineer and science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson, will present a number of fun, interactive experiments at the digital event using packaging like Uncle Tobys boxes and Maggi recipe mix sachets to help shine a light on ways to both use packaging waste, and ensure it is recycled correctly.

Dr Dickinson MNZM said, “Packaging is everywhere and what we choose to do with it is important for our planet. We’re excited to partner with Nestlé and lift the lid, so to speak, on packaging to show some of its fascinating science and engineering properties as well as ways we can re-purpose and recycle packaging to reduce the amount of packaging going to landfill.

“We’ll be presenting three different experiments that aim to inspire people on how waste can be re-purposed, while also unpacking some of the myths around recycling to help Kiwis better understand how small changes how we dispose of our packaging waste can make a positive difference.”

Nestlé Brand Manager, Amanda McDermott, said, “Recycling – and recycling right – is serious business, but with Nanogirl’s help, we’re aiming to educate and inspire people while providing some fun entertainment during Fieldays.”

In addition to Nanogirl’s experiments, Nanogirl will host a live online event at 4pm on Sunday 26 July to answer questions from Kiwi kids focussed around themes of sustainability, science and engineering with packaging, and recycling right.

Nestlé will also provide Kiwis the chance to test their own recycling knowledge by playing Nestlé’s interactive GOOD SORT recycling game.

The game will use the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to teach audiences which bin to use when throwing out packaging waste.

Ms McDermott continued, “The game is a fun way to encourage the importance of disposing of household packaging properly, and knowing what bin to put rubbish in, by teaching people about looking for and following the Australasian Recycling Label.

The Australasian Recycling Label offers clear instructions on pack for what to do with every bit of packaging – whether it goes in the recycling bin, rubbish bin, or special instructions that should be followed, such as returning it to store for recycling. Packaging may be complex, but we’re helping to make recycling simple.”

Nestlé will feature the Australasian Recycling Label on all of its locally produced products by the end of 2020 to help consumers know how to recycle right. By the end of 2025, Nestlé is committed to making all of its packaging recyclable or reusable.

For more information on Fieldays 2020, visit https://www.fieldaysonline.co.nz/exhibitor-list/nestle .

