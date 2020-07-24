Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Businesses Celebrate Local Success At First Event Since COVID

Friday, 24 July 2020, 9:13 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Around 80 local businesses helped the founders of Minx & Superminx to celebrate 20 years in business, at the first Chamber event since COVID-19.

Hosted at the recently renovated Joe & Joy cafe in Waikanae, Cushla Reed and Angela Buswell marked 20 years in business at the Chamber’s first Business After Five for 2020, which was attended by local businesses, Councilors and the National Candidate for Ōtaki, Tim Costley.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of the Kāpiti Chamber, says the feeling amongst local businesses made the event extra special.

“It was a celebration of all things local - as well as helping the team behind Minx celebrate 20 years in business, it was the first chance for many of our members to check out the newly renovated and launched cafe, Joe & Joy, which opened its doors in Level 2. The sense of optimism and support in the room was palpable,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Angela Buswell, the co-founder of Minx & Superminx, says it was wonderful to celebrate their business journey with the Kāpiti Chamber back in Waikanae where the Minx brand was incubated.

“The morale amongst our Kāpiti business folk is really high and it’s so uplifting to be around such support. The women in the room loved the products and the men enjoyed the stories of highs and lows,” says Angela Buswell.

Latest data from Marketview reveals a 7.2% increase in the value of spending in Kāpiti compared to this time last year, ahead of the national increase of 3.9%.

“While we know there is a long road ahead, the support for our local businesses from our community during the COVID response is just amazing, it’s certainly providing a boost of positivity as we navigate a new normal,” says Jacinda Thorn.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

 

