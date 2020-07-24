Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Agencies Set Sights On 2050 Vision

Friday, 24 July 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: Greater Christchurch Partnership

A new initiative is underway to develop a long-term vision and plan for the Greater Christchurch area, driven by a partnership of local councils, Ngāi Tahu, the district health board and government agencies.

The Greater Christchurch Partnership is prioritising Greater Christchurch 2050 over the next 12 months and is committed to providing collaborative leadership to address the area’s strategic challenges and opportunities.

“We have an opportunity to work together alongside iwi and mana whenua to set a strong direction for Greater Christchurch and to strengthen our relationship with central government. We need to be thinking now about the future we want for our children and grandchildren,” says Greater Christchurch Partnership (GCP) spokesperson and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon.

“The vision will describe what we aspire for Greater Christchurch over the next 30 years, and the opportunities and steps required to achieve intergenerational wellbeing. Key to this will be building on our region’s economic strengths to grow and attract the industries, employment and investment which will provide prosperity for our next generation.

“It will also consider the impact of climate change on our environment and communities, and set out agreed actions as we move towards being a zero-carbon economy.”

Decisions made through Greater Christchurch 2050 will help inform the development of partners’ long-term work programmes and budgets, and will ensure the community and economy are best placed to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. This work will also help reposition the urban area for a more prosperous, inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

Yesterday Environment Canterbury was the first of the partners to formally consider and agree the Partnership’s work programme and associated funding arrangements. Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Canterbury District Health Board, Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri District Council and Selwyn District Council are now set to consider the Partnership’s recommendations over the coming weeks.

Reports will be considered at the following public meetings:

· 29 July – Christchurch City Council

· 4 August - Waimakariri District Council

· 12 August – Selwyn District Council

About Greater Christchurch and the Greater Christchurch Partnership

Greater Christchurch

Greater Christchurch includes Christchurch city and nearby areas within the Selwyn and Waimakariri Districts, from Rolleston to Rangiora.

Greater Christchurch Partnership

The Greater Christchurch Partnership comprises local government, iwi, health and government agencies working collaboratively for the prosperity of Greater Christchurch.

One of the key functions of the Partnership is to establish an agreed strategic framework. The Partnership focuses on the wellbeing of communities, urban development, regeneration, and resilience matters for Greater Christchurch. It also provides a powerful, single voice to advocate on issues of relevance to the Greater Christchurch area.

https://www.greaterchristchurch.org.nz/

https://newsline.ccc.govt.nz/news/story/agencies-set-sights-on-2050-vision

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Christchurch Partnership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 