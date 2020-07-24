Agencies Set Sights On 2050 Vision

A new initiative is underway to develop a long-term vision and plan for the Greater Christchurch area, driven by a partnership of local councils, Ngāi Tahu, the district health board and government agencies.

The Greater Christchurch Partnership is prioritising Greater Christchurch 2050 over the next 12 months and is committed to providing collaborative leadership to address the area’s strategic challenges and opportunities.

“We have an opportunity to work together alongside iwi and mana whenua to set a strong direction for Greater Christchurch and to strengthen our relationship with central government. We need to be thinking now about the future we want for our children and grandchildren,” says Greater Christchurch Partnership (GCP) spokesperson and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon.

“The vision will describe what we aspire for Greater Christchurch over the next 30 years, and the opportunities and steps required to achieve intergenerational wellbeing. Key to this will be building on our region’s economic strengths to grow and attract the industries, employment and investment which will provide prosperity for our next generation.

“It will also consider the impact of climate change on our environment and communities, and set out agreed actions as we move towards being a zero-carbon economy.”

Decisions made through Greater Christchurch 2050 will help inform the development of partners’ long-term work programmes and budgets, and will ensure the community and economy are best placed to recover from the impacts of COVID-19. This work will also help reposition the urban area for a more prosperous, inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

Yesterday Environment Canterbury was the first of the partners to formally consider and agree the Partnership’s work programme and associated funding arrangements. Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Canterbury District Health Board, Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri District Council and Selwyn District Council are now set to consider the Partnership’s recommendations over the coming weeks.

Reports will be considered at the following public meetings:

· 29 July – Christchurch City Council

· 4 August - Waimakariri District Council

· 12 August – Selwyn District Council

About Greater Christchurch and the Greater Christchurch Partnership

Greater Christchurch

Greater Christchurch includes Christchurch city and nearby areas within the Selwyn and Waimakariri Districts, from Rolleston to Rangiora.

Greater Christchurch Partnership

The Greater Christchurch Partnership comprises local government, iwi, health and government agencies working collaboratively for the prosperity of Greater Christchurch.

One of the key functions of the Partnership is to establish an agreed strategic framework. The Partnership focuses on the wellbeing of communities, urban development, regeneration, and resilience matters for Greater Christchurch. It also provides a powerful, single voice to advocate on issues of relevance to the Greater Christchurch area.

