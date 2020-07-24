Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer Speed Limits Set On SH1 And SH11 In Northland

Friday, 24 July 2020, 12:23 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi, NZ Transport Agency has set permanent new speed limits on State Highways 1 and 11 in Northland to take effect on 24 August 2020 to improve safety for all road users.

After extensive public consultation, the new speed limits are to improve road safety and help prevent people from being killed or seriously injured on these roads, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton.

“No crash resulting in death or serious injury is acceptable, so it’s important we take every opportunity to address the risk. Fewer crashes will also mean fewer closures, which will increase the reliability of these important transport routes.”

The following speed limits have been set as permanent speed limits on SH11 Puketona to Paihia.

SH11 Puketona to PaihiaExisting speed limits New speed limits 

SH11 Paihia to Haruru

- from 330m southwest of Te Kemara Ave, Paihia to 140m east of Ash Grove Circle, Haruru

100km/h 80km/h 

SH11 Haruru Falls Village

- from 140m east of Ash Grove Circle to 135m west of Nautical Drive, Haruru

100km/h

and

70km/h

 60km/h 

SH11 Haruru to Puketona

- from 135m west of Nautical Drive to the junction with State Highway 10, Puketona

100km/h 80km/h 

From 2009 to 2018 there were 102 crashes on this stretch of

road resulting in two people being killed and 14 people seriously injured.

“We talked to the community, council, the local police, road user groups and local businesses about the current speed limits between Puketona and Paihia. Some of the community raised concerns that some of the current speed limits feel too high to be safe, including around the two residential developments at Watea near Haruru, and at Ash Grove Circle.”

The new speed limits over the 12.25km route from Puketona to Paihia will increase the travel time by approximately 12 seconds, but it will help make sure people get to where they are going safely, says Steve Mutton.

The following speed limits have been set as permanent speed limits on SH1 Moerewa to Kawakawa.

SH1 Moerewa to KawakawaExisting speed limits New speed limits 

SH1 Moerewa to Kawakawa – Moerewa township

- from Leaity St to 330m east of Sir William Hale Cres east, Moerewa

70km/h 50km/h 

SH1 Moerewa township to Kawakawa

- from 120m east of Taumatamakuku Settlement Rd East to 160m north of Station Rd, Kawakawa

100km/h 80km/h 

Over the last 10 years

(2009-2018), there were 43 crashes on this stretch of road with two people killed and six seriously injured. Safer speed limits were needed to reduce the number of crashes and resulting deaths and serious injuries.

Over the 5.17km route from Moerewa to Kawakawa, the increase in travel time will be approximately 18 seconds.

The setting of the permanent speed limits follows technical assessments, engagement with the Police, the AA, and the Road Transport Forum, and consultation with the public.

Waka Kotahi is continuing work on the speed review for SH10 Awanui to Kaingaroa.

These speed review are part of Waka Kotahi’s Safe Network Programme. The programme is delivering proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand.

Aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030, the Safe Network Programme aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe level crossings.

More information on the permanent speed limits and our consultation summary, including the submissions can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/northland-speed-reviews

