Man Dies Following Papatoetoe Serious Crash

A man has died following a serious crash on Great South Road in Papatoetoe yesterday - Thursday 23 July.

Inspector Kay Lane, Road Policing Manager for Counties Manukau Police, says the crash, near Allenby Park at around 8am, involved a car and cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries at the time and underwent surgery.

“Sadly, the man has passed away in hospital in the early hours of this morning,” says Inspector Lane.

“This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time.

“We are unable to comment further around the man’s identity until our processes around advising next of kin have been completed.”

Inspector Lane says the Police investigation into the crash is continuing and the man's death will also be referred to the Coroner.

Police ask any witnesses with information that may assist our enquiries to contact the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on (09) 261 1302 or email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

