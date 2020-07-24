Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin’s Playgrounds Under Spotlight

Friday, 24 July 2020, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

The shape of Dunedin’s play spaces in the future is up for discussion with Dunedin City Council asking for feedback from today.

The DCC is encouraging the public to take part in a survey and answer questions about different ways of playing and how important it is to support people of all ages and abilities to play. This will help the DCC understand what type of equipment and playground attractions the public would like in the future.

Acting Group Manager Parks and Recreation Scott MacLean says play is an integral part of children’s everyday activity and experience, from the earliest days of life through adolescence and into adulthood.

“For these reasons, our role is to provide high-quality outdoor space where children can have broad play experiences that are important for their physical and social development,” says Mr MacLean.

The DCC has already carried out an investigation into play trends, compared Dunedin’s play areas with other councils and assessed whether playgrounds and skateparks are still fit-for-purpose.

“This information, combined with the survey results we gather from the public, will help us develop a Play Space Strategic Plan. This plan will help us to decide how we invest in our playgrounds and skateparks over the next 10 years.”

“Dunedin has 110 playgrounds, 12 skateparks and a pump track. While we know the locations of these play spaces, we need to have a better understanding of how well they’re working for residents We want existing and new playgrounds and skateparks to be able to fit with our growing communities.”

The play spaces survey is available at www.dunedin.govt.nz/play-space until Friday, 21 August.

