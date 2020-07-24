Opening & Blessing Of First-ever Centre For Rotumans

The Rotuman Community of Aotearoa/New Zealand is excited to announce the inaugural opening and blessing of the New Zealand Rotuman Community Centre - at 35 East Tamaki Road, Papatoetoe, Aotearoa-New Zealand.

This is the first-ever Community Centre that the people from the small island Rotuma have ever had.

It has been setup and managed by the Auckland Rotuman Fellowship Group Inc (ARFGI).

Chairperson Faga Fasala said “We wish to extend a warm invitation to our friends in the media to this inaugural event tomorrow”.

“This is a world first for our small community and island nation – our very own Community Centre. It is a place where we meet, help and support each other, and more importantly, use our resources and knowledge to serve humanity”.

Secretary Rachael Mario added “We now have a place where the Community gather, the Elders meet, and Youth learn our unique Rotuman language and culture”.

The Centre is part of the Whānau Community Trust, delivering support and services for all New Zealanders.

A Programme for the event follows, with Hon Jenny Salesa, Minister of Ethnic Communities as the Chief Guest :

12.00 pm : Welcome of Chief Guest - Hon Jenny Salesa, Local Member of Parliament and Minister for Building & Construction, Ethnic Communities, and Customs

Garlanding of Guests – Hon Jenny Salesa & Raghbir Singh

Garlanding of Guests – Hon Jenny Salesa & Raghbir Singh 12.15 pm : Official Opening & Blessing of Centre

Speeches & Entertainment

Speeches & Entertainment 1.15 pm : Lunch

2.00 pm : Mix and Mingle

Rotuman people are a separate ethnic group with their own distinct language, culture and identity, and originate from the polynesian Island of Rotuma.

Rotuma consists of the island of Rotuma and its nearby islets, and is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, about 500 kms north of Fiji, and 500 kms west of Wallis & Futuna. Rotuma was annexed by the British on 13 May 1881 (‘Rotuma Day’). Although Rotuma is its own nation, it is currently administered by Fiji as a dependency.

Rotuma is described as an ‘untouched paradise’ with some of the world's most pristine and beautiful beaches.

© Scoop Media

