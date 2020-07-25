Man Charged With Drug Offences Following Search Warrants, Napier

A 53-year-old Napier man is facing a number of charges following the execution of search warrants at two Napier residential addresses this morning.

The charges faced by the man include possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession for supply of cannabis, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court today.

Police located a sawn-off shotgun at one address and three rifles at the second address, along with methamphetamine, cannabis, and a significant amount of cash.

Both addresses are linked to the Mongrel Mob.

“The drug dealing undertaken by these organised criminal groups causes a significant amount of harm in our communities, and it is of very real concern that these groups continue to be found in possession of firearms,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange.

“Police will continue to target these groups who seek to profit from the harm they cause, often to the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Anyone with information about illegal possession of firearms, or the sale and supply of illicit drugs, is asked to contact Police. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who needs addiction services is urged to contact:

Alcohol & Drug Helpline – 0800 787 797

Te Taiwhenua O Heretaunga – 06 871 5350

Hawkes Bay District Health – 06 878 8109

