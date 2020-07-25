Police Are At The Scene Of A Serious Crash On Vauxhall Road, Devonport - Waitematā
Saturday, 25 July 2020, 5:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a car vs pedestrian crash on
Vauxhall Road between Moata Place and Bath Street,
Devonport.
Police were alerted to the crash at around
6:30pm.
Initial reports state the pedestrian is
seriously injured.
The Serious Crash Unit is at
scene.
Diversions are in place at Grove Road and
Tainui Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
