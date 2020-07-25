Road Closures Are In Place Following A Serious Crash In Diagonal Road, Ngarua - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Diagonal Road, Ngarua, which was reported about 7:30pm.

The crash, involving a tractor and a van, has blocked both lanes.

Early indications are there are injuries.

Diversions are being put in place at the intersection of State Hightway 27 and Diagonal Road, and at the intersection of Diagonal Road and Alexandra Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media

