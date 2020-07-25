Update: Police Charge People Who Abscond From Hamilton Facility
Saturday, 25 July 2020, 12:36 pm
Police can confirm a 37-year-old woman, together with
three youths aged 18, 17 and 16, have been jointly charged
with intentionally failing to comply with an order made
under section 11 of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act
2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility.
A
12-year-old who also left the facility has not been
charged.
Police enquiries are
continuing.
