Police Are At The Scene Of A Crash, Raukawa, Hastings - Serious Crash, Raukawa, Hastings - Eastern
Saturday, 25 July 2020, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash just south of
the intersection of Raukawa and Burma Roads,
Hasting.
Emergency services were alerted to the two
car crash at around 1:23pm.
Initial reports state
there are serious injuries.
The roads are closed and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
