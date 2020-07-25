Police Are At The Scene Of A Crash, Raukawa, Hastings - Serious Crash, Raukawa, Hastings - Eastern

Police are at the scene of a serious crash just south of the intersection of Raukawa and Burma Roads, Hasting.

Emergency services were alerted to the two car crash at around 1:23pm.

Initial reports state there are serious injuries.

The roads are closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

